Photo realistic paintings, ancient Greek tragedy among artistic offerings

Forest scenes

South Surrey painter Arnim Roeske is inviting lovers of art and nature for A Walk In The Forest.

An exhibition of his photo-realist oil paintings, inspired by the forests and trails around the Semiahmoo Peninsula, takes place Friday, Feb. 21 (from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday, Feb. 22 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

The meticulously-detailed, richly-coloured works focus on quiet, small corners of the forest where one might find rabbits or wild berries, as well as broader, more general views – ranging in size up to the largest, an immersive 48″ by 72″ canvas.

For more information on the show, call Semiahmoo Arts at 604-536-8333.

Afro-Celtic fusion

Boston-based Afro-Celtic funk band Soulsha will deliver a high-octane performance Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave.

Performing for the first time in Canada – and also for the first time on the West Coast – Soulsha fuses Scottish, West African and funk music, bringing together intricate rhythms, soaring bagpipe melodies, and New Orleans-infused horn lines seamlessly.

“Soulful call-and-response singing, masterful improvisation, traditional Senegalese and Scottish dancing and incredible energy make every Soulsha show an unforgettable live experience,” according to the band promo.

For tickets ($24) call the box office at 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca

Antigone

Southridge Senior School’s theatre company will stage the ancient Greek drama Antigone, Wednesday, Feb. 26 to Saturday, Feb. 29, with performances at 7 p.m. each night.

What happens to the children of the king who was condemned for killing his own father and marrying his mother? The curse of the house of Oedipus continues in Sophocles’ classic, translated by Nicholas Rudall, which offers a “timeless cultural experience of the raucous, age-old battle of love versus law.”

A modern, contemporary spin on the play will transform the Alan Brown Great Hall at the senior school into a theatre in the round – with reduced seating and include food service to create a unique “club-like” feel to the show.

“We are attempting to also have a nod to the classic Greek style of which this play was originally performed in, when it was first written, by having a chorus and several Grecian-inspired clothing and decorations throughout the venue,” said co-drama steward Joe Bird.

“Since Antigone is a tragedy we will be performing a light-hearted prelude about the 25 years of Southridge to lighten the mood before the (play) begins,” he added.

For information on reserving tickets, visit the website at southridge.ca or call the school at 604-535-5056.

Mardi Gras

Tickets are available now for the Mardi Gras celebrations at the Crescent Legion’s Club 240-2643 128 St. Saturday, March 7.

Headlining the event will be dancing – to the authentic Louisiana music of Randy Schultz’s Nuvo Zydeco band, featuring special guest Tom Gould on saxophone – plus plenty of beads and masks to complete the party atmosphere.

Doors are at 7:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($15 advance) can be reserved at the legion box office, 604-535-1043.