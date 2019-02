The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is once again coming to Kimberley's Conference Centre. This year the event will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019 with doors at 6 p.m. and films screening at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door (if not sold out). Advance tickets are available at Mountain Man Outdoors and St. Mary Angler in Cranbrook.