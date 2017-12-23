PHOTO: Go Sing it on the Mountain!

Members of the Voices United community choir sing during their annual Christmas cantata

Members of the Voices United community choir sing during their annual Christmas cantata on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16. A large crowd turned out for the concert, which was titled, “Go Sing it on the Mountain” and held this year in Dutch Lake Community Centre. Admission was by cash donation with all proceeds going to the recreation program at Forest View Place (the extended care wing of Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital).Photo by Keith McNeill

