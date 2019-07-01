PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Canada Day 2019

It was a jam-packed day at Mariners Park, full of music, dancing and play

The weather was cool and sunny as Prince Rupert celebrated Canada Day 2019 at Mariner’s Park.

Children had a selection of activities from face painting, life-size chess, and a Disney castle to bounce in.

Sibling duo Alex Kessler, 6, and Keire Kessler, 8, enjoying dessert and their new makeover at Mariners Park for Canada Day 2019. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

There was pleny for kids to do, like face painting, at Canada Day 2019 celebrations in Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

James Pederson celebrating Canada Day 2019 at Mariner’s Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ryder Pederson climbing to new heights as Canada turns 152. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The park was packed at Prince Rupertites and tourists waited in line to buy popcorn and cotton candy while listening to local musicians sing on stage.

The Prince Rupert Chinese Association and the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers both put on performances representing their own culture’s heritage within Canada.

Lions took to the tables for the exciting dance. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Dancers. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

During the afternoon, Mayor Lee Brain put a halt in the Canada Day celebrations to instead celebrate locals who have given back to the community.

Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Merit Award for his work with the young musicians in the city and the shows they put on for charity. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Ian Lihou won the Prince Rupert Civic Recognition Award for all his hard work mentoring the young musicians in the city through Ring System Music Studio. They are most famous for their annual Rock Stock performance put on in the Spring to raise money for the Lester Centre and their annual Jingle Bell Rock show to raise funds for the Salvation Army during the Christmas Holidays.

Ring System Music Studio closed the Canada Day 2019 festivities with a performance after mentor and teacher Ian Lihou won the Civic Recognition Awards. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

Local photographer Phuong Nguyen was bestowed the Civic Appreciation Award for never missing a community event always catching Prince Rupert life in a snap.

Throughout the day, birthday cake was distributed to celebrate Canada’s 152.

Pugsley the dog, one of the Canada Day 2019 mascots. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert community celebrated Canada Day 2019 in style at Mariners Park. (Dana Cocullo / The Northern View)

