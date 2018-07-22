PHOTO GALLERY: Phillips Backyard Weekender hits all the right notes

American comedian, musician, beatboxer and singer Reggie Watts told the Victoria crowd growing up in Montana he caught a lot of “Lethbridge programming” before closing his set with a reference to the CBC. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

The Phillips Backyard Weekender was in full swing by Saturday afternoon with a line-up that included American rapper Dessa, Vancouver soundscape artists Zee and the Empties and IMUR as well as New York City dance-punk legends !!! (Chk Chk Chk) before headliner Reggie Watts hit the main stage.

Sporting a t-shirt with the word “empathy” across his chest, Watts instantly connected with the Island crowd citing our secret desire not to let anyone else move here and overcrowd us, offered some advice (“moderation”) on the upcoming legalization of marijuana and in a British accent poked fun at our colonial roots and lack of diversity.

“Just kidding – I know you guys know how to party,” Watts joked saying he was warned we’d want to get to bed early.

The master improviser gave the national anthem a new twist and found the customs agent he encountered earlier that day in the crowd, promising everyone he was a perfect gentlemen and followed all protocol.

Before closing out the night with a blast of man-made beats for a crowd of all ages dancing in pockets throughout the lot, Watts said he has six or seven t-shirts emblazoned with the names of his favourite cities of all time.

“One of them says Victoria,” he said.

Phillips Backyard Weekender continues today with Hollie Cook, Small Town Artillery and The Revolution, Prince’s legendary back-up band. For a complete schedule check out BackyardWeekender.com.

