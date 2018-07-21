PHOTO: Day one of the Mission Folk Music Festival

The Mission Folk Music Festival opened yesterday (July 20) with the community-friendly pay what you can night.
It was a large crowd to open the 31st Mission Folk Festival at Fraser River Heritage Park.
The festival continues all weekend long at Fraser River Heritage Park
The Mission Folk Music Festival opened yesterday (July 20) with the community-friendly pay what you can night.
It was a large crowd to open the 31st Mission Folk Festival at Fraser River Heritage Park.
Golden Star Staff
A summer show in the Station House Gallery juxtaposes past and present
Territorial Acknowledgements and Horizon Felt run until Sept. 5
Tribute group re-ignites the magic of a Vegas gone by
Bulkley Valley Drag Racing Assoc categories: Super Pro, Pro, Bike Sled, Diesel, and Junior Dragster.
Based in Spain, Fin de Fiesta Flamenco comprises mostly Canadian members
The festival continues all weekend long at Fraser River Heritage Park