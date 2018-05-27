Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

More than 600 performers will take part in festival running May 29 to June 2

More than 600 young performers will display their talents at the 54th Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, running May 29 to June 2 at the University of Victoria.

These young artists, ages 10-28, represent the winners from 37 regional performing arts festivals held throughout B.C. over the past year. Performers in music, dance and spoken Word will compete before internationally recognized adjudicators in classes, performances and concerts for provincial titles, and for some, a spot at the National Music Festival in Sackville, N.B.

The Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival is the host festival for the BC Performing Arts Festival this year and organizers expect the event will bring more than 1,000 people to the city and will require a volunteer force of 300 workers to staff registration day and provide support over the course of the five-day festival at various venues throughout the city.

Throughout the week of sessions and performances, finalists from all the disciplines will be selected to compete in one of three final adjudicated concerts:

The Provincial Highlights and Finals Concert (music and speech arts) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in UVic’s Phillip T Young Hall.

The Dance Finals and Highlights (music and speech arts highlights) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1 in UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium.

The National Music Finals and Highlights at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2 in the Phillip T Young Hall.

For a full schedule of events please visit www.bcprovincials.com. Adjudicated performances and final concerts are open to the public, tickets available at the door.

