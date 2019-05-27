Performer hoping to avoid Okanagan show disaster

Performer Tim Tamashiro is giving away tickets to his May 29 show due to slow sales

Performer Tim Tamashiro is giving away tickets to select groups for his May 29 show at the Venables Theatre in Oliver. (Submitted photo)

Entertainer Tim Tamashiro is hoping to avoid what appears to be a disaster in the making at his upcoming performance at the Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Earlier this week Tamashiro said despite his “best efforts” his May 29 show only a dozen tickets have been sold and now he’s looking to fill seats by giving away 100 tickets for free for a number of local service organizations and charities.

“Venables is a lovely state of the art theatre. The rent is reasonable. Perhaps I’m lacking a connection with the community,” stated Tamashiro in a news release about his predicament. “I’m not in the grocery stores interacting with the clerks or smiling at neighbours at the coffee shop.

“This is the reality of a touring musician. We can’t be a contributor to every community we visit. So I turned to marketing to help get the word out. Marketing is not working. So a change of plans is needed.”

His show is call When You’re Smiling and is part narrative and part music. “You’ll hear the story of the friendships between Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin,” he wrote. “You’re Smiling will go on regardless of how many smiling faces there are in the audience.”

READ MORE: Cello octet to perform in Oliver at the Frank Venables Theatre

People who are with the following organizations can contact Tamashiro directly at: timtamashiro@gmail.com and ask to be put on the guest list: Oliver Foodbank, Friends of the Oliver Library, Okanagan Gleaners, Oliver, Community Arts Council, Oliver Kiwanis Senior Citizens Housing Society , Oliver / Osoyoos Search and Rescue Society, Southern Okanagan Secondary School Enrichment Fund Society, Southern Okanagan Concert Society or any other music society in the area.

READ MORE: Four hands, 20 fingers and one grand piano at Venables Theatre

“Yes, you may still buy tickets to the show as well. The link is available here: www.venablestheatre.ca/coming-soon.html#WYS. I guarantee you’ll have a good time,” said Tamashiro.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.