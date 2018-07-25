Perfect folk pairings on stage for double bill in Victoria

A double bill brings the best of pairings to Victoria in August.

Huddled round a single microphone, singing intimate duets with just mountain dulcimer, dobro and guitar Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage are a folk duo from the UK that look and sound classically timeless, yet feel refreshingly unique. Fleetingly, they may evoke a memory of Gram & Emmylou, Shirley & Davey, or Gillian & David but their warm distilling of influences from both sides of the Atlantic produces a refined sound that is decidedly their own. Their unique unplugged presentation creates a widescreen, cinematic soundscape with open spaces and atmosphere, giving their beautifully pure vocals room to share the songs’ emotion and narrative. The material is as joyful and fun as it is intense, but the common factor is the duo’s warmth and confidence in each other; their natural ease and connection is clearly evident on the recorded music, and a genuine pleasure to witness on stage. Learn more at hannahbenmusic.com.

The second half of the equation includes well-known local siblings Qristina & Quinn Bachand. They’ve won two Irish Music Awards, 2010 Top Traditional Group and 2011 Top Duo. Since 2009 Qristina & Quinn have also received a combined total of 16 nominations at the Canadian Folk Music Awards, the Western Canadian Music Awards and the Vancouver Island Music Awards.

Qristina & Quinn have developed their own ‘voice’, exploring various musical traditions, fusing styles such as Old-Time, Celtic, Folk and Jazz to create their own distinctive sound. Their music features a hint of grunge, a dash of noir, a healthy sprinkling of Celtic and a dollop of rootsy goodness, engaging contemporary listeners with jaw-dropping effect. While their performances speak to the heart of traditional roots music, they successfully introduce their own fresh new approach. They artfully meld heart-swelling, stomp and clap Celtic Roots with progressive Indie Folk, with results that are arresting, provocative, stimulating and thoroughly intoxicating.

With a musical connection reminiscent of other Canadian family groups such as Leahy, The Barra MacNeils and The Rankins, audiences everywhere have fallen in love with this young powerhouse duo. Since they haven’t lived in Victoria for several years, a hometown show is a rare treat! You can visit their website for more information: www.qbachand.com

The pair of duos perform Aug. 11 at First Church of Christ, Scientist at 7:30 p.m.

