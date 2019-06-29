Penticton’s Sudbury Beach to play at Peach Festival

The teen band won the right to take the main stage between Aug. 7 and 11 thanks to Fresh BC Talent

From left: Luke Tumlinson, Ruby Stanton, Chloe Coffin and Koen Dyck are the members of Penticton’s teen band Sudbury Beach, who will be performing at the upcoming Peach Festival after winning Fresh BC Talent’s teen band competition on June 22. (Submitted)

Penticton teen band Sudbury Beach will be taking the main stage at the upcoming Peach Festival in August.

The band entered the Fresh BC Talent teen band competition, which ran from February to June, and came out victorious in the finale on June 22 at Tug’s Taphouse. The runner-up Kelowna teen band, The Royals, took home a cash prize from Fresh BC Talent producer Denis Chaykowski.

READ MORE: Teen bands wanted for contest to perform at Penticton’s Peach Fest

In order to compete in the contest, the bands had to prepare 30-minute sets to perform of six songs.

They also had to have at least three members and be between the ages of nine and 18.

Organizers with Penticton Peach Festival said the teens of Sudbury Beach will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<