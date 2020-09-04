Penticton’s piano playing mystery mascot unveiled

Many questions were sparked on social media about a mysterious, piano playing bear mascot

Some Penticton residents were joyfully confounded Wednesday (Sept. 2) when they spotted a mysterious person dressed in a full bear mascot costume jamming out on the city’s new public piano.

READ MORE: Piano set up in Penticton downtown

A social media post of the mascot sitting behind the keys sparked many questions about the true identity of the mysterious, furry, wannabe musician.

As it turns out, the man behind the mask is Propsera Credit Union employee Colton Chaney.

Chaney may not be a regular Mozart behind the keys, but he did say he enjoyed the experience and opportunity to brighten people’s days nonetheless.

“If by playing you mean hitting buttons randomly, joyfully then yes (I can play),” Chaney said.

Chaney admitted he may not be taking his musicianship more seriously any time soon. However, if he were to play a certain style of music his definitive answer was “Rock n’ Roll.” Chaney’s favourite band is AC/DC.

Pentictonites could be pretty impressed by a bear playing “Thunderstruck” on the piano.

Maybe Chaney would be wise to check out the tutorial below:

READ MORE: VIDEO: Local musician rocks Penticton’s new public piano

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News