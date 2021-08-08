Penticton’s mini Peach Fest a huge success

Hundreds took in the live entertainment at Gyro Park on Saturday

The Bent Family of the Syilx Nation wowed crowds with their dancing and were the headliners of the mini Peach Fest. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Mini Peach Fest was a huge success.

Hundreds of people filled Gyro Park in Penticton to take in the full day of live music and entertainment, along with the bouncy castles and food trucks on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The Canadian Tire Motocross event was set up on Main Street at Gyro Park and saw local motocross professionals fly high in the sky doing tricks and wowing crowds.

“The response was incredible. We had dozens of people thank us for putting together the Mini Peach in just a couple weeks,” said Peach Fest president Don Kendall.

“Everyone loved the entertainment from the motocross jumpers to the Bent Family Indigenous dancers to High Voltage…it was a great day.”

Across the street in Rotary Park Shooting Star Amusements had rides and games at their summer carnival.

“Thanks to the City of Penticton, Shooting Star Amusements, our volunteers and the Peach Fest board of directors for making it possible,” said Kendall on Sunday.

The smoke also cleared for the event and the weather was cooler than usual for August.

Shooting Star Amusements will be in Rotary Park until Aug. 15.

The Peach Fest Society is already looking to next summer.

“We can’t wait for the 75th anniversary Peach Festival next August,” Kendall added.

Next year’s Peach Festival will be the full five day event from Aug. 3 to 7, 2022.

READ MORE: Mini Peach entertainment line up

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News

Mega Motocross. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Mega Motocross. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Brennan Phillips Western News