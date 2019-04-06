Penticton’s Cannery Brewing heads to second round of the Best Label Competition

Cannery Brewing’s label for its Sunblink Berry Sour (left) beat out Vancouver Island Brewing’s label for its Magic Hour Grapefruit Gose in round one of the Best Label Competition presented by Westkey Graphics. The competition is a part of the upcoming Great Okanagan Beer Festival presented by the Train Station Pub. (Image from Facebook)

Cannery Brewing has come out victorious after the first round of the Best Label Competition presented by Westkey Graphics for the Great Okanagan Beer Festival.

According to Kim Lawton, the marketing director for the brewery, the staff submitted the Sunblink Berry Sour label to compete against other breweries also taking part in the upcoming festival. Of the breweries that submitted their labels for the competition, Cannery made the top eight and faced off in the first round of a Facebook poll against Vancouver Island Brewing and their label for Magic Hour Grapefruit Gose.

The poll launched on April 2 and was open to all users to vote for their favourite design. The poll closed on April 6 with Cannery taking the lionshare of the 343 votes with 77 per cent in favour of their label.

For the second round, Cannery Brewing will face off against Kelowna’s Vice & Virtue and their label for their Homewrecker Hazy IPA. The Facebook poll will open for voting on Monday, April 8, with the winner heading into the final round.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival presented by the Train Station Pubs runs from May 5 to 12 in Kelowna, with the main event on May 11 at the Waterfront Park. Tickets are 60 per cent sold out and are available online.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.