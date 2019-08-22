Penticton’s Arts Rising Festival included as BC Culture Days 10th anniversary celebration

Take in the various free events and activities around the city on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Painters from the Okanagan and Lower Mainland transformed the side of the Matheson Gallery into a work of art based on local artist Kindrie Grove’s works during a previous Arts Rising Festival in Penticton. This year the annual event is part of the 10th anniversary celebration of BC Culture Days. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton’s Arts Rising Festival will be part of the upcoming BC Culture Days’ 10th anniversary celebration.

Organized by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, the event will take place at various locations across the city on Sept. 27, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other Okanagan city’s will also be hosting their own Culture Days events in honour of the beloved province-wide arts and culture celebration.

“This vibrant weekend of artistic expression will explore the intersections of creativity, the arts and well-being. Featuring painting, theatre, experimental performance art, literature, design, cinema, and beyond, BC Culture Days is a thrilling family-friendly weekend that builds community, fosters well-being, encourages exploration and discovery and celebrates creativity in all its forms,” states a release.

READ MORE: Arts Rising festival painting a more intimate feel

BC Culture Days will officially launch with a provincial kick-off event in Mission on Sept. 22, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Park Centre. Mission: A Mosaic of Cultures will showcase a broad range of cultural activities by notable and emerging artists from the Mission community. In addition, the release states the cultural hub for the Okanagan and surrounding regions is A SIGNATURE IN TIME — Kelowna Arts and Culture Festival 2019 and is located at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, Penticton residents can learn how to make paper slurry from natural materials with Harmony Paper at the Leir House, located at 220 Manor Park Ave. Song Catching with Yanti kicks off at the same location from 3 to 4 p.m.

The audience can have their say and help artist Lyse Desellier create a new painting at the Tumbleweed Gallery, located at 452 Main St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Then it’s back to Leir House for the Magic & Mystery opening night and reception, which will include a thank you party to Sharon Lawrence, who recently retired after 13 years with the council. This will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

All events part of the BC Culture Days celebration in Penticton are free and ope to the public. For more information, or to see what other cities are doing to celebrate, visit www.culturedays.ca.

