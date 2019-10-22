Penticton Zombie Walk returns this Saturday

Time to get done up in your apocalypse finest!

Corpse bride Fay Terry grabs a quick pic of a friend after finishing a previous Zombie Walk in Penticton. The event, organized by Penti-Con, takes place on Oct. 26 and will have zombies march from Starbucks at 202 Main St. to Craft Corner Kitchen, located at 557 Main St. (Steve Kidd - Western News)

Time to get dressed up in your apocalypse finest because Saturday is the Penticton Zombie Walk.

Join the countless other brain-munching demons as they take to Penticton’s Main Street to strut their stuff, starting at 1 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 202 Main St. The event is hosted by Penti-Con and will be providing goodie bags to “mini zombies,” as well as prized for best dressed child zombie, best dressed adult zombie and best group of zombies.

Zombies will walk, stumble, and shuffle their way to Craft Corner Kitchen, located at 557 Main St. while partaking in a scavenger hunt and trivia game along the walk. Prizes will be given out once everyone has reached the end destination.

