Penticton venues invite residents to close out the decade in style

As humanity enters into another decade, Penticton venues are ensuring residents will cap this one in style on Dec. 31.

Penticton Lakeside Resort

For $50 (+ tax) you can enjoy the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s NYE Carnivale, complete with food, music and dancing.

The shindig kicks off at 9 p.m. in the resort’s east ballroom and will feature live entertainment by the Latin band Mazacote, DJ Shakes and The Darlings Cabaret.

Cocktail attire is strongly encouraged for this 19+ event and attendees will be able to take in the annual midnight fireworks over Okanagan Lake.

More information and tickets can be found at www.pentictonlakesideresort.com.

Elk’s Lodge Lounge

For the price of one ticket, you can catch two great, local bands on NYE at Elk’s Lodge.

The Rob n’ Walker Band will be playing the tunes upstairs while Organic Humans handle the music downstairs at this masquerade-themed party.

Tickets are $30 and include a Ukrainian dinner, which is served at 6:30 p.m., and a late night snack and party favours.

Tickets for just the dance from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. are $15 each and shuttle service will be available.

For more information or tickets, call 250-492-2949.

The Shatford Centre

Steel Toad’s lead vocalist Shayn Hagel will be rocking the night away at the Shatford Centre, playing classic rock hits by AC/DC, Van Halen, Guns ‘n Roses and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets include appies, snacks and bubbly when it’s time to count down to the new year.

The event is sponsored by Fehlings Sheet Metal, City Centre Fitness and Summerland’s Giant’s Head Barbershop.

It will be a cash bar and tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

There will also be a 50/50 draw to benefit the South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) and other prize giveaways.

Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Mile Zero Wine Bar

For those who missed out on their Halloween performance, NYE will be your chance to see Black of Hearts live at Mile Zero Wine Bar.

For $10 attendees can dance the night away from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

More information can be found on Mile Zero’s website or the event’s Facebook page.

La Casa Ouzeria

It will be a no-cover evening at La Casa on Dec. 31 with live music provided by Uncorked.

The restaurant will be hosting “New Year’s Eve with a Touch of Greece & Italy” and preparing a special menu featuring prime rib and lamb lemonato.

Reservations are recommended to ensure you are seated.

Dinner service for the evening will kick off at 5 p.m. and more information about the menu and pricing can be found at www.lacasaouzeria.com.

Slackwater Brewing

It’s Brew Years Eve at Penticton’s newest brewery, with live entertainment by Midnight Speical Revival.

The night kicks off with a three-course dinner from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and a dance to follow.

Tickets for the dance are $30 each and include a welcome 10 ounce beer from Slackwater Brewing, canapés and some bubbly at midnight.

Tickets are available in the brewery’s taproom and are expected to sell-out!

More information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

TIME Winery & Kitchen

If staying up late isn’t your style, why not celebrate NYE on New York time with TIME Winery & Kitchen.

The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m., with the countdown taking place at 9 p.m. to align with New York’s time zone.

Guests will get bubbly for the “midnight” toast, as well as meal between 6 and 9 p.m., though reservations are required to guarantee your seat.

Tickets are $59 (+ tax and gratuity) for the food.

For more information or to reserve your seat, call 236-422-2556 or email chelsea@encorevineyards.ca.

Barley Mill Brew Pub

The Hillside Outlaws will be hosting a Prohibition Protest Party on Dec. 31 at the Barley Mill Brew Pub.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for the 1920s era, doors open at 7 p.m. with the music starting at 9 p.m.

Tickets for music and dinner are $65 and include a three-course meal from the restaurant’s NYE menu.

Tickets for just the music are $25 and the regular menu will also be available for those who plan to dine out.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Brexit Pub

You can shake your groove thing at Brexit’s no cover NYE dance party.

The pub will be open until 4 a.m. and guests will get a complimentary glass of sparkling wine at midnight.

DJ Captain K will be spinning the Euro house and hip hop hits to keep you boogeying all night long.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Barking Parrot Bar

You can ring in the new year with DJ Flashy G at the Barking Parrot Bar until 2 a.m. on NYE.

This 19+ event will give you a great view of the fireworks over Okanagan Lake, and attendees will get party favours and complimentary bubbly at midnight.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

