Penticton Rocks: Local musician receives signed KISS book

Kris Marcel is excited to own all of the band KISS’s signatures in their 1992 magazine that was distributed during their tour. Marcel said Penticton musician Cory Miller got their signatures when he attended their concert and decided to gift the book to Marcel after he saw them perform in January. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

Kris Marcel was completely blown away when he learned the KISS Magazine he receieved from a customer at work had been signed by the entire band.

Marcel is a sales associate at Wentworth Music in Penticton and received the book from the store’s long-time customer and local musician Cory Miller. Marcel said Miller knows he is also a musician and they’ve grown to become friends over the years, which is why he decided to pass on the signed book to someone who would appreciate it.

“I went to the KISS concert in Vancouver in January, and I was just talking to him telling him I went and had a great time, it was super cool. My family loves KISS, I’ve had their postes on my wall since I was a baby,” said Marcel. “So he told me, ‘I think I have something you might like.’ and then on March 21 he came in and I was kind of busy so he just hands it to me.

“I didn’t know it had all of the signatures in it, I kind of just thought he had just two of them… I opened it up on my lunch break and realized every signature is in it, it’s so cool.”

READ ALSO: Penticton business a dream come true for collectors

The magazine is from the band’s 1992 tour and Marcel said it was the sort of thing handed out to you as you entered the building, containing info about the band and the upcoming tour dates and locations. Miller happened to have backstage access to their show the evening he receieved the booklet, and took it upon himself to get each members’ signature in it.

“If you go through the book you can see Gene Simmons’ signature–which I think is so cool–and then Paul Stanley’s. Then when you flip to the back of the book you have Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick,” said Marcel. “I don’t know how he got backstage but he ended up talking to all of the band members and most of them were super cool about giving him their signatures. Then he was talking about Gene Simmons and how he didn’t have his.

“I guess he said something like, ‘We’re the fans, we pay you guys to do these shows, and we’re the one giving you your success.’ and then Gene Simmons heard that and said, ‘Sure, whatever.’ and ended up signing it.”

Marcel is super appreciative for Miller’s gift, considering he thinks of himself as a KISS superfan and said a lot of the music he’s created has been based around the band.

READ ALSO: Pieces of Penticton’s history up for auction at 4th Meridian

“I guess you can say I’m kind of freaking out about it. My whole life has been dedicated around KISS. I’m a musician, I play the same bass’s Gene Simmons plays. It’s just really cool for me,” said Marcel.

Although he has not had the signatures authenticated, Marcel said he trusts Miller that they are real and the story that accompanied the gift is true. He said maybe in the future he’d try and have it appraised to see its value, but for now he just plans on appreciating the book as is.

“I might just get it framed, because it’s so cool. My dad definitely wants to see it so I’m going to go show it to him. Then I’ll probably get it framed, may as well,” said Marcel. “I don’t know how I’m going to do that, I might have to rip a page out which is kind of scary but we’ll see what I can do.”

Marcel did mention that if the band ever heard his story he would more than love to contact them to have them sign it again, with Simmons being possibly more willing the second time around!

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.