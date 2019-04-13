This is Penticton Nissan’s newest team member and they need your help naming him. Currently dubbed “floppy guy”, the dealership wants to rename their tube man and give a free oil change to whoever suggests their favourite name. (Image from Facebook)

Penticton Nissan wants you to help name their “floppy guy”

Name their newest "team member" and win a free oil change

The Penticton Nissan needs your help naming their newest crew member, currently dubbed “the floppy guy”.

No, it is not some poor employee with a mean-spirited nickname, but an inflatable tube that’s designed to flail in the wind and attract the eye of potential customers.

In a post on Facebook, the Penticton Nissan wants its followers to help name the “floppy guy” in exchange for a free oil change to whoever suggests the favourite name. All name suggestions are welcome on the Penticton Nissan’s Facebook post.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

