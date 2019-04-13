Penticton Nissan wants you to help name their “floppy guy”

This is Penticton Nissan’s newest team member and they need your help naming him. Currently dubbed “floppy guy”, the dealership wants to rename their tube man and give a free oil change to whoever suggests their favourite name. (Image from Facebook)

No, it is not some poor employee with a mean-spirited nickname, but an inflatable tube that’s designed to flail in the wind and attract the eye of potential customers.

In a post on Facebook, the Penticton Nissan wants its followers to help name the “floppy guy” in exchange for a free oil change to whoever suggests the favourite name. All name suggestions are welcome on the Penticton Nissan’s Facebook post.

