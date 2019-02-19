Penticton musician returns from Myanmar to play Dream Cafe

Mason Burns takes the stage Feb. 22 before heading out on tour again

Penticton’s Mason Burns holds a coconut in front of Gawdawpalin Temple in this promotional photo for his November 2018 Myanmar music shows. (Submitted Photo)

Penticton’s Mason Burns is back from Myanmar and says his Asia shows were an “eye-opener.”

Despite ongoing reports of unrest in parts of the country, Burns said he felt safe all throughout his November 2018 trip to Yangon.

“The people were all amazingly nice and I was in good hands the whole time,” Burns told the Western News.

Burns played two shows in Yangon. His producer and bassist, Thurein Myint, is originally from the area and organized the shows so Burns could meet his family and friends.

“It was really good. It was really different,” said Burns of his Yangon appearances. “It was different for them too, seeing a Canadian guy, because not many Canadian people go to Yangon.

“They were on their phones recording me the whole time. I looked in the crowd and it was like a sea of phones.”

Burns returned to Penticton in December for a breather before setting off again to promote his new, self-titled album in Denmark, Germany and England.

Before leaving, Burns and his band will play one of a few local shows at the Dream Café in Penticton on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Two new singles will be included in the Dream Café set, “Sunset Eyes,” which is set to be released on the same day as the show, and “Electric Hunny,” which will be officially released on March 8.

Myint will appear on bass along with drummer Danny Sameshima.

Burns said his new mix of electric and acoustic rock and roll has “a very ’70s, retro vibe with a fresh twist,” and a different mojo than his older material because he’s at a different stage of life.

“It’s about love and life and experience, maturing, getting older,” Burns, 23, said.

Burns said he is also writing songs based on his Asia trip, but those won’t be released for a while.

Tickets for Burns’ Feb. 22 show are available at Dream Café located at 67 Front St. in Penticton.

