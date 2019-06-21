Penticton has fun-filled day planned for Canada Day

Here's the breakdown of festivities taking place in Gyro Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Two-year-old Alexis Brassard takes a flag-waving ride on dad Ryan’s shoulders for Canada Day. The City of Penticton has lots of activities planned for this year’s celebration. (Steve Kidd - Western News)

Canada Day is fast approaching and the City of Penticton has big plans for its first year of organizing the celebratory activities.

All the festivities will take place in Penticton’s Gyro Park, located at 55 Main St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can enjoy a pancake breakfast provided by Elks Lodge Penticton #51. The Penticton Scottish Festival will be hosting the kids’ caber toss from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Singer, songwriter Kennedy Smith, 19, will take the stage from 10 to 10:30 a.m. She has been creating and producing her own music since she was 15, and has had Sergei Ryga perform a few of her original songs. Then catch the indie, folk and jazz musical stylings of the Tavis Weir Duo from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will officially kick off at noon with a special Canada Day cake available to attendees until 12:30 p.m. Don’t miss the performance from Penticton Concert Band in the band shell from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m.

Get Bent Yoga Studios will shake things up with their Bollywood Belly Dancers from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Then, Aidan & Mandy take the stage from 2 to 3 p.m. to deliver their folk and country harmonies.

The Balance School of Performing Arts, which offers ballet, pointe, musical theatre, creative dance and more, will show off their skills from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and then the crowd can get their groove on with the Jack & Jill Band from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Known for its stilt walkers, fire dancers, aerial performers and more, the Kinshira Performance Troupe is sure to dazzle the crowd during its set from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Then the Country Classics Trio featuring Marty Edwards will wrap up the celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Finally, residents can expect a dazzling display of fireworks over Okanagan Lake beginning at 10 p.m.

More information about Penticton’s Canada Day festivities at www.penticton.ca.

