Penticton Chamber Theatre performing in Naramata

The group will be performing two different one-act plays in October

The stars of the one-act play, My Second Best Bed; Dominique Kruger, Melissa Kuse, Gordon Dawson and Donna Lynch. Submitted photo

The Penticton Chamber Theatre will be performing two plays at the Columbia Hall Dining Centre in Naramata October: Second Best Bed and Welcome to Acceptance.

Second-Best Bed is a play about the real-life will of William Shakespeare, and a provision it that gave Shakespeare’s second-best bed to his widow Anne Hathaway.

Barry Syder, wrote the play as his interpretation of the historical event. The play stars Donna Lynch as Anne Hathaway, Dominique Kruger and Melissa Kuse as Shakespeare’s daughters and Gordon Dawson as the clergyman handling the will.

“It’s a really interesting play,” said Liz Lawrence, a director of the Penticton Chamber Theatre. “It has a surprising twist to it that I don’t want to spoil. It’s best if you come and see it for yourself.”

The second of the two plays is Welcome to Acceptance, a comedy about a small town bank robbery gone wrong. The play was written by Terryl Paiste and this performance stars Al Toots and Gayle Grant.

“It’s a bit lighter than the other play,” said Lawrence. “The robber, he’s gotten bored of the routine of robbing banks. It’s a play on the five stages of grief, in a way.”

Both are one-act plays, though still running between a half hour and 45 minutes long.

“In a way, it is easier to do a one-act play,” said Lawrence,” because you have just the one setting and there are less lines that need to be memorized.”

The Penticton Chamber Theatre performs at many senior centres and retirement homes, providing entertainment free of charge. At the end of the year, they then take those performances and bring them to a stage for the general public to attend as well.

Tickets for the performances are available at the Naramata General Store or at the door for $15. Showtime is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

