Penticton Chamber Theatre coming to Summerland

The Penticton Chamber Theatre company is straying outside the city to bring a performance to Summerland.

Gayle Clark stars as a bank teller who turns the tables on a would-be robber in Penticton Chamber Theatre’s production, coming to Summerland on Nov. 27. Submitted photo

Chamber Theatre is presenting a one-act play, Welcome to Acceptance, a comedy about a small town bank robbery gone wrong. Written by Terryl Paiste, this production stars Al Toots as Sam, a bank robber Sam who has the tables turned on him when he tries to hold up the bank teller, Mrs. Melcher, played by Gayle Grant.

“it is very full of laughter so come on out for a nice treat,” the Chamber Theatre said in a press release.

This is a short one-act play, about 30 minutes long. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door on Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the IOOF/Rebekah Hall on Main Street in Summerland.