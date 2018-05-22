Artist Jenny Long poses in the newly rechristened Long Gallery.Submitted photo

Penticton artist launches YouTube painting show

Abstract painter Jenny Long has started a YouTube channel to teach others painting techniques

Abstract painter Jenny Long has started a YouTube channel breaking down the process of her particular style to teach others how to find their creative voice.

Related: Penticton gallery moves to new phase

The Penticton artist aims to empower viewers to develop their own intuitive voice through painting. In the 20-30 minute videos Long taps into her inner Bob Ross to bring viewers through a quick instructional on colours and style in the series titled No Lines. The project was launched by Long and her partner Christopher Millin.

“My work merges the school of abstract expressionism with the act of portraiture. In doing so, the paint itself is figurative — it is just as important as the person it is describing. The language of the ground is heated by emotional, instinctual play with the paint, which allows for the figure to be more than an individual caught in time, but an essence of being,” says Long.

Her passion for painting extends to her students she teaches through group and private lessons.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Talking music at Penticton’s Dream Cafe
Next story
Local ceramics artist, Cathy Terepocki, collaborates with retail giant Anthropologie

Just Posted

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

  • 9 hours ago

 

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

  • 9 hours ago

 

Penticton artist launches YouTube painting show

 

LETTER: Prudence is misconstrued as intolerance

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read