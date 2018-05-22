Penticton artist launches YouTube painting show

Abstract painter Jenny Long has started a YouTube channel breaking down the process of her particular style to teach others how to find their creative voice.

The Penticton artist aims to empower viewers to develop their own intuitive voice through painting. In the 20-30 minute videos Long taps into her inner Bob Ross to bring viewers through a quick instructional on colours and style in the series titled No Lines. The project was launched by Long and her partner Christopher Millin.

“My work merges the school of abstract expressionism with the act of portraiture. In doing so, the paint itself is figurative — it is just as important as the person it is describing. The language of the ground is heated by emotional, instinctual play with the paint, which allows for the figure to be more than an individual caught in time, but an essence of being,” says Long.

Her passion for painting extends to her students she teaches through group and private lessons.

