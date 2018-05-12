Peas of cake

Bulkley Valley Christian School performs their unique version of Princess and the Pea at Della Herman Theatre last week.
Their were two more performances this Friday and Saturday.
Photos of Bulkey Valley Christian School's Princess and the Pea.
Bulkley Valley Christian School performs their unique version of Princess and the Pea at Della Herman Theatre last week.
Their were two more performances this Friday and Saturday.
Ken Kirkby publishes book of recent work, called the Watcher
40-piece band to feature some of its older - and newer -musical talent
'It was fun to entertain the idea of doorways into other worlds,' says artist Priscilla Yu
'Music in the Air, Music Everywhere' runs May 6 - 16 around Greater Victoria
Photos of Bulkey Valley Christian School's Princess and the Pea.
It was a full house with special guests at the Gitanmaax Tri Town Theatre in Hazelton last week.
Luke Wallace brings his revolution river songs in support of Skeena Watershed Youth on Water program