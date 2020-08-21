Paz Fuels to celebrate 25th anniversary Saturday with free car washes

Families from Abbotsford and Aldergrove are invited to come and enjoy an afternoon of fun and leave with their cars squeaky clean, free of charge.

Mike Paz, owner of the family-owned and -operated Paz Fuels, is hosting an outdoor event Saturday to celebrate the service station’s 25th anniversary.

Paz Fuels (27988 Fraser Hwy.) is inviting people to stop by for a free barbecue lunch, car wash, games, and vintage and classic car display – starting at noon.

The date, Aug. 21, also marks the reopening of newly-renovated Fresh Market, which consists of made-to-order food.

Free “gold auto” car washes will be offered between 2 and 3 p.m. Additionally, until 4 p.m. customers can get $10 off propane refills.

Social distancing measures will be in place, the company assured.

