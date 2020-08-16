Patron of the Arts creates temporary walking tour in downtown Campbell River

Heading Out in Our Hats is on display at 18 downtown businesses until Aug. 21

This hat, on display at RavenSong Soap and Spa, is among those in Patron of the Arts Campbell River and the Downtown BIA’s Heading Out in Our Hats contest, which is showcasing the work of local artists while encouraging people to visit the downtown area. Photo by POTA – Facebook

Colourful top hats, a felted floppy hat, and a lacy flat cap are among the creative hand-made pieces you will find on Campbell River’s newest temporary walking art show.

Heading Out in Our Hats is a partnership between Patron of the Arts (POTA) Campbell River and the Downtown BIA. It showcases the work of local artists who created unique hats for the contest.

All the entries have been put on display at 18 businesses in downtown Campbell River.

After touring the displays, you can vote for your favourite hat and even bid on them at Impressions Custom Framing.

The last day for voting and bidding is August 21.

POTA and the Downtown BIA are then changing gears for another event later this month.

POTA Pop-Up Painters will be taking place on Aug. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Artists will be set up in front of downtown businesses and along the walkway at Robert Ostler Park.

