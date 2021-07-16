Patio party planned for Vernon’s Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts

Live events are going to new heights in town.

The 35th annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts is putting nearly 100 people atop the Nixon Wenger building for a rooftop patio party Wednesday, July 21.

This is the Vernon Public Art Gallery’s first live event since the pandemic started. The gallery fundraiser will be a hybrid of live and virtual formats, allowing those who aren’t able to attend in person to still take part in the silent and live auctions. Tickets are $100 and are going fast. Call the gallery at 250-545-3173 to claim the remaining few or be put on a waitlist.

You can also preview the more-than 80 pieces of art up for auction at the gallery now until July 21.

“The VPAG would like to thank all of the amazing artists who have helped make this year’s fundraiser a possibility,” the gallery said. “With a total of over 80 artworks, as well as some incredible experience packages available, you won’t want to miss this auction.”

A website that includes all the artwork and items available is ready for viewing at midsummerseveofthearts.com, and those wanting to register to start bidding.

The silent auction is open to bid up until midnight on July 21 and the live auction will be available to bid up until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30, organizers will pause bids on the website and the live auction artworks and items and will then livestream the live auction at 7:30 hosted by Valley Auctions’ Don Raffan.

“We will have three phone lines open if you are not in attendance and wish to call in and continue bidding on your favourite live auction items. Phone numbers will be located on the website the day of the event, so stay tuned.”

Funds raised during the live auction and silent auctions provide important support to the gallery throughout the year.

