Passionate and local, The Centre Rocks concert series is back in Chilliwack

Local music talent electrifies the stage as The Centre Rocks concert series returns for its fifteenth instalment on Feb. 16.

From thunderous rock to soothing acoustic, The Centre Rocks has highlighted an incredible range of local musical talent in Chilliwack.

Join local musicians as they showcase both their original work and as well as well-known hits at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Rotary Hall Studio Theatre, with some of Chilliwack’s best up-and-coming performers.

Kicking the night off will be Joshua Keats with his original folk, soul and pop-inspired set is fueled by his honest lyrics and bewitching guitar skills. Having taken on the task of curating the spectacular lineup of performers, Keats is excited to not only show off the amazing talent in Chilliwack, but also debut a brand new band.

“I’m excited to see all the bands playing, my friends and my sister, who I am very close with. For Sondaze, who are performing second, it will be their first show, and it will be an exciting performance. Awake O Sleeper has been playing for years, so it will be fun. It’s a melange of music,” says Keats about the show. “The lead up to the show has been rough, but I am still excited to see what will happen. The things that happen within music is beautiful and it’s a gift I love giving.”

Setting the tone for the night will be Sarah Keats, with her soothing singing voice and stunning stage presence. Her incredibly captivating performance will be followed by Sondaze, a new and upcoming band who is thrilled to have their first live performance be at the Centre Rocks. They will be performing their debut single “Crazy” as well as a few other original songs, in their unique alternative dream pop genre.

Chilliwack’s own Awake O Sleeper will be following Sondaze with a powerful performance. Formed in early 2012, Awake O Sleeper has spent the last few years developing their own sound by incorporating groovy, guitar-driven rhythms, captivating vocal harmonies and striking lyrics to their rock roots. The bands originality, along with their moving and memorable sound make them a group that will leave a lasting impression.

The Centre Rocks XV is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).