Parksville’s Music Cafe announces lineup for October

The Music Cafe in Parksville has announced their October performances.
The cafe, located at 631 Island Highway, opened for business as of June 3 this year, under owners Peter Bratton and Faye Hansen.
With all weekend shows, the first of the month features Dazy Daye, a rock, folk and country musician, ready to play on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
The next day, Oct. 11, Dazy Daye will play again, this time for a matinee performance at 1 p.m.
Next up is Mark Crissinger, a blues rock musician, who will play on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
The fourth performance has Trevor Price, a blues folk rock musician, ready to perform another matinee on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.
Lazy Mike and Mark Comerford, both blues rock musicians, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
For the final show of the month, Motown Machine will perform fun upbeat covers on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event will be $25, and will be on sale soon.
Motown Machine is also the new house band for the The Music Cafe.
Cover for the cafe will be $5, unless otherwise stated.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
