Parksville’s Music Cafe announces lineup for October

Matinee and evening performances featured through the month

The Music Cafe, located at 631 Island Highway, Parksville, has six shows announced for their October lineup. (submitted photo)

The Music Cafe in Parksville has announced their October performances.

The cafe, located at 631 Island Highway, opened for business as of June 3 this year, under owners Peter Bratton and Faye Hansen.

With all weekend shows, the first of the month features Dazy Daye, a rock, folk and country musician, ready to play on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The next day, Oct. 11, Dazy Daye will play again, this time for a matinee performance at 1 p.m.

Next up is Mark Crissinger, a blues rock musician, who will play on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

The fourth performance has Trevor Price, a blues folk rock musician, ready to perform another matinee on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m.

Lazy Mike and Mark Comerford, both blues rock musicians, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

For the final show of the month, Motown Machine will perform fun upbeat covers on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this event will be $25, and will be on sale soon.

Motown Machine is also the new house band for the The Music Cafe.

Cover for the cafe will be $5, unless otherwise stated.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

