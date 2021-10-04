Parksville’s McMillan Arts Centre holds unveiling of 10 canvasses for ‘Exquisite Corpse’ project

As a BC Culture Days event, the McMillan Arts Centre (MAC) in Parksville held an unveiling of 10 canvasses for their Exquisite Corpse Collaborative Art Project on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in the Upstairs Lounge of the Parksville Quality Foods. The art project had three different artists working on separate thirds of a single canvas, who could not see what their collaborators had done, or who they collaborated with. An online auction for the canvasses will be held through the MAC website (mcmillanartscentre.com) until 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2021. Pictured at right is ‘Understanding the Distorted Scallwag’ by Rosemary Fontenla, Patricia Duthie and Lynn Page. Pictured left is ‘Squirming Connections That Uplift’ by Liz Roy, Michelle Manke and Natalie Miles. (Mandy Moraes photo)

— NEWS Staff

Parksville Qualicum Beach News