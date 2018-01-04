Parksville women to launch children’s monster book

A pair of local women have created a children’s book, asking kids to search its pages for endangered monsters (like the one seen here in this illustration from the book). A book launch event is taking place Jan. 6 at the MAC. — Submitted by Mark Desvaux

A local author and illustrator are encouraging kids to help in the search for monsters, without whom the world just won’t be the same.

Author Jennifer Desvaux and illustrator Aura Vanderwal are launching The Very Last Monster Book with an event at the McMillan Arts Centre in Parksville on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Described as Dr. Seuss meets Where the Wild Things Are with a bit of Where’s Waldo, kids are encouraged to become monster explorers and help find monsters before they go extinct.

For the event, starting at 2 p.m. and with last entry at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6, the authors are calling on children to dress up in their best explorer costumes (with binoculars, magnifying glasses and anything else that could help located monsters) to visit the event.

The exhibition will include original, full-sized artwork and the story on display, while children will receive interactive explorer packs so they can document each monster they find, and receive a signed certificate at the end of their search.

People can also sign-up for a limited first edition of the book either at the exhibition or on the website.

Tickets for the event are free, but limited with a staggered entry at the event every half hour.

Go to lastmonsters.com for tickets and more info.

—NEWS Staff/Mark Desvaux