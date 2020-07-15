Parksville woman reaches quarter-finals of ‘Maxim’ magazine cover girl contest

Krystal Boldo of Parksville is competing to become a ‘Maxim’ cover girl. (Courtesy of Krystal Bodo)

Parksville’s Krystal Boldo has reached the quarter-finals of the annual Maxim Magazine cover girl contest.

Boldo, a licensed aesthetician, made her way through the wildcard round and earned a spot in the quarter-finals, where fans vote for which model across North America will be featured in the cover of the magazine.

She is among 380 finalists out of the approximately 38,000 candidates.

Boldo, born and raised on Vancouver Island, said she is honoured to make it this far in the competition. To see her advance to the semifinals, people can vote for her online on Maxim‘s contest page. Voting for semifinalists ends on Thursday, July 16 at 11 p.m.

The contest offers the opportunity for the winner to grace the cover of Maxim plus a $25,000 grand prize. The winner will also enjoy a photoshoot with legendary photographer Gille Bensimon.

If she wins, Boldo said she would like to advance her education in the beauty industry and she also plans to help her mother as much as she can.

“She’s my number one supporter and deserves the world,” Boldo said.

