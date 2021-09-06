Parksville Qualicum Beach artist to donate 1/4 of sale proceeds to SOS Project REBUILD

Samples of Parksville Qualicum Beach artist, Louise Parrack’s, work. Parrack will host an art sale on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12, 2021, where 25 per cent of the sale proceeds will be donated to the Society of Organized Services (SOS) Project REBUILD. (Submitted photo)

As a means to better her community, a Parksville Qualicum Beach artist will hold an art sale and donate one-quarter of the sale proceeds to the Society of Organized Services (SOS) Project REBUILD.

Louise Parrack, an SOS volunteer for 15 years, will host the art show and sale at 1766 Admiral Tryon Blvd. in Parksville, on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m until 2 p.m.

COVID safety protocols will be in placed and all attendees are asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Parrack will donate 25 per cent of her sale proceeds to the SOS Project REBUILD to help with the organization’s finances which were negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic.

The SOS Project REBUILD aims to raise $1 million for the Parksville Qualicum Beach area to support seniors, help children thrive and reduce poverty.

