Parksville museum brings the cheer to kick off holiday season

Courtesy of Parksville Museum - Santa will be making an appearance at the Parksville Museum’s annual ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas’ on Dec. 1st from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m at 1245 Island Highway East.

The Parksville Museum is inviting the community to come join in the holiday festivities for their annual ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas’ on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parksville Museum.

Leona Matte, past director and current volunteer at the museum, says she’s looking forward to another festive event after the success of last year’s. Matte says the museum saw 500 people come through the museum in a four-hour period.

“We have singing, we have crafts, we have food, we have a bonfire, and it’s just a festive place to come. And it’s free! By donation. It’s like all of our events – if you want to put a donation in that’s great, but it’s free, you don’t have to pay any entrance fee,” said Matte.

All heritage buildings will be open for exploration. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in the McMillan House, ready for photos and to hear all about Christmas dreams and wishlists.

Activities abound, including Christmas craft-making in the main building, storytelling in the Montrose School, carolling in the Knox Heritage Church, model train set-ups in the Craig Cabin, a campfire in the courtyard, food goodies and more, all to the sound of Christmas music playing in the background.

Matte says all these things contribute to a sense of fun and holiday cheer.

“When it’s all lit up, and we’ve got a bonfire, and there’s music playing – it’s got such a charm, just that in itself is enough to excite the kids,” said Matte.

In addition to the crafts, children of all ages can write a letter to Santa.

“We’re going to have a postman dressed up in period costume taking the letters from the kids,” said Matte.

Even though Santa will be on-site, the letters will be formally delivered to the north pole so he doesn’t have to carry them around with him.

The Parksville Museum is located on 1245 Island Highway East in Parksville. For more information, call 250-951-1290.