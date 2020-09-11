Parkside Gallery celebrating 20 years with community art submissions

Submissions are open from now until Sept. 17, a day before the show opens on Sept. 18.

Parkside Gallery has put out an open call for art submissions from the community as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Submissions are open from now until Sept. 17, a day before the show opens on Sept. 18. The show, which will run until Oct. 10, is open to artists of any medium, including graphite artist, painter, sculptor or poet.

All are welcome to enter, said Barb Brown, an artist and gallery board member for the last 12 years. Brown specializes in life drawing and, in non- pandemic times, is part of an art group that sketches models. However, she’s recently taken to drawing musicians who play with her husband instead.

“It’s not a curated show but we give a little bit of guidance,” Brown said. “The name of the show is Envision and it’s a celebration of our 20th anniversary and (we’re asking) what you can envision in the arts community in the (future).”

Brown remarked that looking to the future is just her interpretation, however, as Parkside Gallery likes to stay away from setting strong parameters for their shows. She’s hoping to perhaps see some COVID-themed work and unique pieces of art the gallery doesn’t usually see, such as the carvings one artist is bringing in.

Unlike other shows, artists don’t have to submit work with the intent to sell them; however, if they do wish to sell their work, they will have to buy a $15 membership. Others can show art without a membership, Brown added.

The gallery’s last open show, featuring birds, drew about 100 different pieces. While Brown doesn’t have a goal for how much they’d like for this show, she said they have a big space for hanging art.

To submit, Brown said artists simply need to bring it to the gallery and fill out a form including their name, phone number, the title for the piece, and indicate if they’re a member or not, and declare if they’re selling. Tags will then be issued to be attached to the art with the relevant info.

Brown said the show will help keep the art conversation alive and well in 100 Mile House. While it’s been easy for some to get back into the studio during the pandemic, she said, for others, it’s been hard.

“(Parkside Gallery) plays an important function in not just looking at art and selling art but as a place for artists to gather. It’s a community and a place that’s supportive of people who are a little vulnerable sharing their artwork,” Brown said.

“It’s just a place to have a conversation, express yourself and gather.”

As to what the gallery will become in the next 20 years, Brown laughed and said she has no clue.

She notes change is good but belives that the gallery will be here for a long time no matter what, thanks to the support of the District of 100 Mile House and the Parkside volunteers.

There will be no official opening for this show due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A call for submission for shows in 2021 will go out at the end of September.

