Paperboys set to party onstage at Harrison Memorial Hall

Vancouver band will help Harrison Festival Society kick off 2020 with a night of roots music

The Harrison Festival Society is kicking off 2020 with a performance by a popular touring roots music act out of the Lower Mainland.

Vancouver’s The Paperboys will hit the Harrison Memorial Hall stage on Jan. 11 with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

“The music of the Paperboys crosses a range of genres, from Celtic jigs and reels, to Mexican son jarocho and Latin horn arrangements,” said Bryan Cutler, the society’s marketing manager. “But the glue that binds all these styles together is the buoyant pop-rock songwriting of bandleader Tom Landa.”

In addition to Landa, the band also includes his wife Kalissa on the fiddle, original member Geoffrey Kelly on flute and whistles, Brad Gillard on bass and banjo, drummer Sam Esecson, and trombonist Nick La Riviere.

The Paperboys have become a festival favourite, Cutler added. The band has played at Bumbershoot, the Vancouver Folk Fest and the Edmonton Folk Festival, to name a few.

“The show is expected to be a popular one, so fans are encouraged to buy their tickets soon,” said Cutler.

Tickets for The Paperboys are $25 and can be purchased online at harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604-796-3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison and Agassiz Shoppers Drug Mart on Pioneer Avenue.

