Pandemic sparks creativity of Shuswap writers and artists

Collection of Creativity book to be available at Mall at Piccadilly on Sept. 12

The Shuswap Association of Writers is launching Celebration of Creativity, a collection created by the Shuswap’s writers and artists during the pandemic. It will be on sale on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mall at Piccadilly, proceeds to Second Harvest and Sorrento food banks. (Contributed)

The Shuswap Association of Writers will launch Celebration of Creativity, a collection of the written word and art created and donated by the Shuswap’s writers and artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The collection will be on sale at the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., following social distancing guidelines.

Some of the authors and artists will be in attendance to sign copies.

All proceeds from the sale of Celebration of Creativity will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Salmon Arm and to the Sorrento Food Bank.

Books will also be available at the Farmers’ Market in Salmon Arm on Sept. 19 and 26.

General

Salmon Arm Observer