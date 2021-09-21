Pair of Smithereens headline at Terrace Art Gallery in October

Mark Thibeault and Mark Tworow head west with their abstract expressionism

“Inverness at Dusk” by Mark Thibeault, 22x14, mixed media on paper. (Contributed photo)

A pair of Smithers artists will be taking over the Terrace Art Gallery in October.

Titled MT2: Coastal Influence, the exhibition features paintings by Mark Thibeault and Mark Tworow.

Thibeault said the show’s title was inspired by the Cassiar Fish Cannery where both he and Tworow spent time as artists-in-residence.

“These are abstract and expressive works inspired by that experience,” he said. “Even though we’re largely removed from that environment, the mood of that environment finds its way into the works as does the richness of the landscape.”

Thibeault’s work are abstract expressionist bricolages in various media, primarily nature and have recently achieved some significant international recognition.

His work is now represented by the prestigious Noon Powell Fine Art in London, UK and his painting “Confluence” was featured in the 2021 Art Folio, a high gloss annual publication featuring “the most exciting contemporary artists worldwide.”

Tworow also self-identifies as an abstract expressionist although his work is much more recognizable as depictions of the mountains, lakes and forests of northwest B.C.

He has had several major solo exhibitions and his paintings are held in private collections in Canada, the U.S., England and New Zealand.

His 2013 painting “Below the Falls” was previously awarded the Terrace Art Gallery’s juror prize at the “Misty Rivers and Waterfalls” group show.

MT2: Coastal Influence runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2 in the entire Terrace gallery. Gallery hours are Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

The artists will be in attendance on Oct. 8 for a reception.

Mark Tworow, left, and Mark Thibeault prepare for their October Terrace Art Gallery exhibition in a studio space they share in Smithers. (Contributed photo)

