The Gnarley Barley Brew Festival and the Rednek Music Fest have been rescheduled for new dates later this year at the Abbotsford Centre. (File photo)

Pair of events rescheduled for Abbotsford Centre

Gnarley Barley Brew Festival, Rednek Music Fest receive new dates later this year

Two big events scheduled for the Abbotsford Centre in March have now been re-scheduled for later this year.

The Gnarly Barley Brew Festival, originally set to occur on March 14, will now take place on Aug. 29.

All fans who purchased tickets for the original date are encouraged to retain their tickets, as they will be valid for the new date.

The festival was set to feature more than 20 breweries from all across the province, and allow attendees the chance to sample a variety of different drinks.

Also receiving a new date is the Gord Bamford Rednek Music Fest, which moves to Oct. 22.

The show was originally set for March 26, and all fans who purchased tickets for the original date are encouraged to retain their tickets, as they will be valid for the new date.

The event features Juno CCMA and CMA award-winning singer/songwriter Gord Bamford and a broad range of homegrown country music artists including the hottest emerging acts in Canada. Along with Bamford, the show stars multi-platinum, Juno Award winner Jess Moskaluke, and a line-up of rising talent including Andrew Hyatt, Cory Marks, Duane Steele, Eric Ethridge, and Ghost Boy.

For more information on shows at the Abbotsford Centre, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/info/news.

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Maple Ridge teen author releases third book

Just Posted

Most Read