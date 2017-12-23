Painting by local artist beautifies Silver Star

Ginny Hall's A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex

Patti Shales Lefkos

For The Morning Star

What others saw as the boring brown backing of the bulletin board hanging at the end of the Silver Star mailbox complex, Patti Wild from the Silver Star Dreamweavers Society and Linda Peterat of the Silver Star Museum Committee saw as a blank canvas.

They contacted local artist Ginny Hall who had created a piece she called A Mountain for All Seasons.

“The painting shares my love of the beauty, natural history and recreational opportunities Silver Star has to offer,” says Hall.

Involved with the mountain since the ’90s, Hall, a self-described gypsy at heart, holds a degree in environmental science. A woman of many talents, she wrote and illustrated a Children’s Book entitled Seasons in the Life of a Beehive that was published last summer. In 2006 her snow carving team won First Place and The People’s Choice Award in the Winter Carnival BC Championship Snow Sculpture Competition and went to Quebec to represent the province. Also a gifted scrimshaw artist, Hall shows her work at Silver Star’s Gallery Odin.

The weatherproof mailbox installation was created by Wayside Printing Services from a photograph of the original painting. Thanks to Silver Star resident Denys Lawrence who volunteered to install the beautified bulletin board and Silver Star Property Owners Association who financed the project.