Painter Kim Dorland to speak at North Island College

Carry On, oil on canvas (48x36”) is a 2019 Kim Dorland creation

North Island College’s Artist Talk Series is back for 2020, kicking off Jan. 23 with Vancouver-based painter Kim Dorland.

The series features distinguished local and international artists who share their insights and practices with NIC students, local artists and community members.

Dorland, known for his striking use of western Canadian landscape in his work, will lead off a roster of four speakers for the series’s winter 2020 return.

“We’re honoured to have Kim Dorland start the 2020 series,” said Sara Vipond, series co-ordinator and NIC Fine Arts + Design department chair. “His reputation as one of Canada’s leading painters is well-earned and we’re looking forward to hearing his insights.”

Hailed by some as the 21st-century answer to Canada’s Group of Seven, Dorland’s striking style pushes the boundaries of painted representation through an exploration of memory, material, nostalgia, identity, and place.

His use of identifiable scenes is mixed with heavy abstract impasto technique and combined with the artist’s refusal to stick to only one medium or approach, often to eerie effect.

Dorland has exhibited globally, including shows in Milan, London, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

His work is featured in the Contemporary Art Foundation (Japan); The Sander Collection (Berlin); Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal; Musée d’art contemporain de Montreal; Glenbow Museum (Calgary) and numerous important private collections.

He is set to speak from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stan Hagen Theatre on the Comox Valley campus. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The 2020 Artist Talk Series is possible thanks to community gifts and corporate sponsorship. If you are interested in supporting future Artist Talk events, please call 250-334-5074 or visit https://bit.ly/2tG7RLE

The series continues with additional guest speakers Connie Michele Morey (Feb. 6), Frances Trépanier (March 12) and Jeremy Borsos (March 19).

Visit www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art for more information.