Painter, glass artist and jeweller share spotlight at Nanaimo’s Art 10 Gallery

Three artists representing three art disciplines are showing their work together in an exhibit to wrap up 2020 and kick off the new year at Art 10 Gallery.

From now until the end of January, glass artist Hollie St. Jean, wildlife painter Patricia Mansell and jeweller Karin Schieber present 3 Artists, 3 Mediums. All pieces are three-dimensional, as Mansell’s paintings are done on stone slabs.

Mansell said although she usually paints on canvas, painting on slate allows her to incorporate “the natural beauty of the natural material” into her work.

“The slate I use is local stone from Port Renfrew,” she said. “It has beautiful characteristics. Quartz runs through it, different metals or iron and copper, and all that beauty comes out when I varnish it.”

St. Jean is displaying fused glass tile and bowls, as well as coral-like bowls made from coloured strips of glass. It’s a new technique for St. Jean and she said she’s been enjoying the experimentation process.

“I’m trying to just make it brighter and flashier, shinier…” she said of her practice. “I’m just trying to be more creative, a little bit more confident, just trying out different new patterns and reviving some of the old stuff I have and just trying to make it pop more.”

Schieber is showing off work created over the last year and a half. She said she finds inspiration in her stones and cut many of them herself.

“Everything is handcrafted and I only make one of each. I don’t do any duplications or anything so they’re all really original pieces,” she said.

While the three bodies of work make up three different art forms, Mansell said they complement one another. She said the reds in St. Jean’s glass pulls out the golden colours in Mansell’s slates, while Schieber’s jewelry acts as “the highlight of the whole show.”

“It really pulls our work all together,” she said. “Makes it stronger than just a display of any one person.”

WHAT’S ON … 3 Artists, 3 Mediums is on display at Art 10 Gallery, Nanaimo North Town Centre, from now until the end of January.

