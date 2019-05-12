Painter finds beauty in light and darkness

Julie Sabiston is featured at Art 10 Gallery at Nanaimo North Town Centre this month

Light and Shadow, an exhibition of acrylic floral paintings by Lantzville artist Julie Sabiston, is featured at Art 10 Gallery at Nanaimo North Town Centre this mont. (JOSEF JACOBSON/The News Bulletin)

The start of May marked the opening for Light and Shadow, an exhibition of acrylic floral paintings by Lantzville artist Julie Sabiston at Art 10 Gallery at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

The show, which runs until the end of the month, is composed of scenes from Sabiston’s garden. The paintings were completed earlier this year based on sketches and photographs from the previous spring and summer.

Sabiston said she is inspired by the designs sunbeams make as they stream through foliage, resulting in both illumination and shade. She added that the contrast caused by the presence or lack of light brings out the colour of the plants.

“I love the shadows,” Sabiston said. “The patterns of shadows.”