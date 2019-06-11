Painter Didier Fiszel presents first show since moving to Gabriola Island

Painter Didier Fiszel moved to Gabriola Island two years ago and is exhibiting his work on the island for the first time at Hive Emporium this month. (Photos supplied)

Two years ago Didier Fiszel packed a U-Haul full of nearly 100 of his paintings and moved from Toronto to Gabriola Island.

This month he’s sharing some of those paintings with his new community for the first time with his exhibition In the Flow at Hive Emporium.

“To me having a show is almost more to tell the community that’s who I am because they don’t know me, really,” he said.

The paintings are all done on a ground stone and resin material called TerraSkin. Each of the 20 paintings are composed of three separately painted panels.

“Basically, I did things that were totally independent from each other and out of three of them I made a painting,” he explained.

The title of the show refers to the intuitive style Fiszel employs called “process painting,” which is a departure from the thought-out work he used to do as a graphic designer.

“You want to be able to bypass all that technical, practical knowledge and do something which, actually, you haven’t seen before, that you haven’t manipulated,” he said. “So you’ve got, in a sense, to let your hand do the work and shut off your brain as much as you can doing it.”

WHAT’S ON … In the Flow continues at Hive Emporium, 9-575 North Rd., until June 23.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter