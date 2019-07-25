Outlaws and Lace coming to Agassiz’s Twilight Concert Series

The local country band will be playing at the upcoming concert on Aug. 1

Outlaws and Lace, playing at the Cloverdale Rodeo this May. (Outlaws and Lace/Facebook)

A local cover band is looking forward to bringing some classic tunes to Agassiz’s Twilight Concert Series on Aug. 1.

Outlaws and Lace will be performing at the second evening concert in Pioneer Park, and the musicians are looking forward to playing their eclectic mix of tunes.

“It’s mostly country, but we do play some … bluegrass style. There’s some Taylor Swift in there … and some rock,” Morgan Mercer, lead singer and Chilliwack resident, said. “We kind of pick what we want to play … based on what makes us feel good.”

“We want to have fun playing it, and that will spread to the people we’re playing it for.”

The band is largely local, with Mercer and bassist Ross Jones coming from Chilliwack and Abbotsford respectively. Guitarist James Stanway lives and works in Agassiz, while drummer Rick Chaulk travels from Merritt to practice and play with the band.

Over the past year, the band has played in a number of local festivals and concerts, something they all enjoy.

“We really like doing more community type events,” Mercer said. “People are more into it, and things with kids are always really fun.

“Kids dancing, that totally changes the energy level,” she continued. “At Cultus Lake it was a lot of fun because there were some two-year-old kids dancing in the front and a bunch of people starting coming up and dancing and singing. That’s always the best when people come up and participate.”

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the band will be heading up the stage in Pioneer Park, starting at 6:30 p.m. Concerts are free, and audience members are invited to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket to enjoy the music.

