Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience announces return of Sip n’ Dip events in Aldergrove

Adults get a turn to splash around with a drink in hand, Aug. 17, 24, and 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m

Those ages 19 and over enjoyed beverages while they waded in the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience’s wave pool in the summer of 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Aldergrove adults can beat the heat – Sip n’ Dips are back at Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience Waterpark this month.

Adults (19+) can experience the pools, water slides and lazy river in a kid-free atmosphere where local craft beer and wine are served on-site.

On Tuesday evenings, Aug. 17, 24, and 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., people can pay $15.75 for admission and one beverage ticket.

Extra non-alcoholic and alcoholic tickets can be purchased 30 minutes prior to the event.

Advanced online registration is required and drop-ins will not be allowed.

Registration for Sip n’ Dip opens seven days in advance of each event at www.tol.ca/recreation-culture.

One piece of government issued photo ID must be presented for entry.

Only contactless payment will be accepted (debit and credit), no cash.

No outside alcohol or non-alcoholic beverages permitted.

Change rooms/showers will be available during the entire event. Guests must exit the area within 10 minutes following the session.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last adults only event took place nearly two-years prior in September of 2019, which saw a maximum of 300 people attend.

