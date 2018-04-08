Osoyoos Faire returns to Desert Park

The Osoyoos Desert Park Racetrack will once again be transformed into a medieval arena filled with jousting knights, old-world games, award-winning performers and traditional foods fit for a king.

Organizers said the family-friendly Osoyoos Faire, which takes place May 19 and 20, has added some new acts to the program and extended the hours of the event to also appeal to just the adults in the crowd.

“We naturally appeal to families, but we knew if we wanted to extend the hours of the event, we needed to find entertainment to attract an adult crowd,” said Bobbie Fischer, founder and organizer of the Osoyoos Medieval Faire. “The Saturday and Sunday daytime program features family-style entertainment and the Friday evening adults only will have more of a party atmosphere at the festival.”

Jousters from around the world will come to compete in live jousting events and actors dressed in period costumes will re-enact life in medieval times. A vendors’ village with buskers and firebreathers will entertain people of all ages.

Friday night’s “Medieval Madness” features Jeremy Messenger and renowned aerial artists, Cosmic Commotion, who will wow the audience and finish with a flare in the fire dance finale.

The Osoyoos Medieval Faire costs $25 per day for adults and children 10 and under are free. Tickets are already selling on the website www.osoyoosfaire.com.