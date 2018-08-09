Originals Only Fine Art Show celebrates 16 years in Comox

One of Vancouver Island's most unique cultural events will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12, at Marina Park in Comox.

Now in its 16th year, the Originals Only Art Show has become one of the many events that help make the Comox Valley a cultural hotspot.

Do you know the difference between abstract and impressionism, contemporary and realistic? Here’s your opportunity to find out as art education plays a key role in the show. Visitors will be able to compare and learn more about the different styles that artists use to express themselves, or to help people focus on the beauty that surrounds them.

These artists cover a broad spectrum of styles, genres and experience. One of the features of the show is the fact that visitors can find artists who have gained international recognition, or set up next to an artist who is just embarking on their artistic journey.

There’s an old axiom that states there may be more to it than meets the eye. In the case of the Originals Only Show, this is close to the truth as each work of art is a reflection of the artist’s vision. Visiting the show provides an opportunity to meet the artists in person, find out why they have chosen a particular subject or style, and learn more about their chosen medium.

The show is also named for the fact that each artist will be displaying only original works of art.

While many artists have art cards, this means there will be no reproductions, limited editions or other mass produced images or items on display. The intent here is to showcase the value of original art, and its importance to collectors or to those who simply want to own a one-of-a-kind piece of art that has a special meaning to them.

The show has been supported by the Town of Comox through the Recreation Department for the past 16 years.

“This has been very important to us as a group of artists,” said Joe Smith, one of the organizers. “It not only shows the Town’s commitment to supporting the arts but helps position the Town as a vibrant destination for tourists, residents and potential newcomers to set up homes or businesses.”

The show has also been created exclusively for Vancouver Island artists. With more than 30 artists participating this year and each of them having their own display space, there will be literally hundreds of original works on display. From watercolours to acrylics, oils to pastels, stone to wood, the works cover a broad spectrum of all the materials that go into making a piece of art.

The show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free. For further information about the show and to see a sampling of the artists’ work that will be on display, visit the show’s website at www.originalsonly.ca