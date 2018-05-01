(Vancouver Folk Music Festival/Instagram)

Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton, Neko Case some of the 51 performers set to hit the stage

Vancouver Folk Music Festival has released its lineup of performers ahead of summer – sporting a mix of global grooves and music legends.

In its 41st year, the three-day festival at Jericho Beach is one of the longest running festivals in the Lower Mainland.

Headliners include Neko Case, Darlingside and Quantum Tangle, in addition to 48 other performers set to his the stages.

From B.C., Skye Wallace, Dawn Pemberton and Petunia and the Vipers are also set to bring the crowds to their feet.

Early bird tickets go on sale May 11.

Other music festivals coming to the Lower Mainland:

Fvded in the Park is July 6, 7 at Holland Park in Surrey.

Vancouver International Jazz Festival is June 22 to July 1 throughout Vancouver.

Rock Ambleside Park is August 19-20 at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver.

Skookum is Sept. 7 to 9 in Stanley Park.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley Comedy celebrates three years of laughs, with more laughs
Next story
Langley foodie author pens recipe book with twist

Just Posted

City monitoring Baker Creek and rivers closely

  • 19 hours ago

 

COLUMNS: Referendum in the cards next fall

  • 19 hours ago

 

Organizers release lineup for 41st Vancouver Folk Music Festival

  • 19 hours ago

 

New crosswalk being installed on Island Highway in View Royal

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read