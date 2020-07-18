Organizers of brand new downtown Langley craft market hope to fill a void this summer

Vendors sold fresh produce, flowers, and jewelry in front of Village Work and Play Space on Saturday

Barb Pearson of Early Bird family farm took part in a craft fair in front of The Village Work and Play Space in downtown Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Langley school trustee Shelley Coburn and local business owner Brenda-Lee Hunter from The Village Work and Play Space partnered up to host a market to support local crafters and farmers.

“We wanted to fill a void and have a place for local vendors to sell their handmade crafts right here in Langley,” Hunter said.

The makeshift market was set up in front of Hunter’s business 20471 Douglas Cres. – a place that she said attracted a lot of attention from people walking by.

Fresh flowers from Early Bird family farm greeted passerby’s out front while an array of veggies and produce, jams and juices, and even collectibles cards, crafts, and jewelry were up for sale from 15 different vendors.

Live music was also present on the sidewalk while people could walk through The Village Work and Play Space to a courtyard where other vendors were set up.

Coburn and Hunter have partnered with the Downtown Langley Business Association who will be offering guests at the market a chance to win downtown dollars to spend at local businesses.

“We hope to keep having it on Saturdays because there are a lot more people passing by,” Hunter added.

Those vendors who wish to secure a spot at this weekend’s market and have their own tent and table will be charged a $30 fee, for those who require a tent and table will be charged $40.

Fort Langley Village Farmer’s Market also invited shoppers to come down to St. Andrew’s Chapel at 9025 Glover Road on Saturday.

Local art, food, fruits, antiques, and other products were up for sale – COVID-19 safety rules were in effect including one-way shopping, social distancing, each vendor practices safety rules including sanitizing.

The Langley Community Farmers Market is, however, shutdown for the 2020 season.

The board of directors announced in January, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not be hosting the usual Wednesday market at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

